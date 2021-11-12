Zacks: Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post $3.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $1.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 395,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $304,186. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 300,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 108,012 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 203,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

