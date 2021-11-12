Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post $4.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $4.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $18.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $19.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.86. 42,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,111. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $246.87 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

