Zacks: Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,676 shares of company stock worth $22,394,921. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.52. 17,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,351. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $84.99.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

