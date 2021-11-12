Zacks: Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,742,205 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. 9,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

