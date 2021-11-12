Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.29. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

PK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.