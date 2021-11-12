Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

SUN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 134,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,372. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sunoco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.