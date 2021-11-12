Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,276 shares of company stock worth $11,837,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $104.74.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

