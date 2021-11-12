Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $6.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $7.08 billion. Moderna reported sales of $570.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 968.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $20.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,217,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,115,165. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Moderna by 874.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Moderna by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Moderna by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,983,000 after purchasing an additional 377,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $225.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna has a 12 month low of $83.83 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

