Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTV. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of PSTV remained flat at $$1.71 during trading hours on Friday. 151,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,932. The company has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

