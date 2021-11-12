Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 293,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.27 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

