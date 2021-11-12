Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

VRTV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,900. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

