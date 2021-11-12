Zacks: Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $4.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.69. CACI International reported earnings per share of $4.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.14 to $18.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $20.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.61. The company had a trading volume of 80,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.13. CACI International has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,023,574. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 24,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,445,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CACI International by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CACI International by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

