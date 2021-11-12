Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Celsius posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

CELH stock traded down $14.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,332. Celsius has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 549,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after buying an additional 208,602 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

