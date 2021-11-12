Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.23. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTE traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $11.19. 4,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $878.82 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

