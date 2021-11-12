Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Enova International reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

ENVA stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 399,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,045. Enova International has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,774 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Enova International by 64.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

