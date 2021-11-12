Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.27. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $2,661,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.