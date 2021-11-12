Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

