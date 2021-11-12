Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce $238.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.90 million. Rogers posted sales of $210.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $940.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 66.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $589,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1,791.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $269.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.77. Rogers has a 52 week low of $132.46 and a 52 week high of $273.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.78.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

