Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. 56,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. State Street has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

