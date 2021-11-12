Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. 56,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. State Street has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.