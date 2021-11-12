Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.77. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 125.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 164.2% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.55. 14,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,482. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $211.20 and a 1-year high of $348.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

