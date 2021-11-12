Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.02. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $1,402,861. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.22. The company had a trading volume of 812,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,947. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

