Zacks Investment Management Acquires 5,178 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 213,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

