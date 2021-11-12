Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

