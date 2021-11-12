Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,508. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $506.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $294.81 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

