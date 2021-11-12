Zacks Investment Management Sells 434 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

DCOM stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.15. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

