Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

