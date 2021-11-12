Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $23.47 on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

