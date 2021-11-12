Zacks Investment Research Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil’s third-quarter earnings and revenues beat mark. It is steadily increasing its exploration and production activities in the United States and at international locations. It is also transitioning via buyouts, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. It aims to invest $600 million annually during 2021-2024 to further expand its existing operations. Its low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. Its oil hedges will safeguard against fluctuating commodity prices. It has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligation. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support its margins. In the past six months, shares have outperformed the industry. The company is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.91.

MUR opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.