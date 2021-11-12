Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to “Strong-Buy”

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $505.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $377,323 in the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 586,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

