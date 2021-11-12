Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.90.

Intellicheck stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 million, a P/E ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 97,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

