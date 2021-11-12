Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) to “Buy”

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVMI. Bank of America increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $131.58 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

