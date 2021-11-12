Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $281.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SITM. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

SITM stock traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.92. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $301.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 377.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,762,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 111.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,074,000 after purchasing an additional 170,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

