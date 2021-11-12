Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to “Hold”

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.06 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of -1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $211,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

