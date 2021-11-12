Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

ZEAL stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

