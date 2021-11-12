Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $27.59

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $25.15. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEAL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.