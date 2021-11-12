Zero Utility Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,143.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $589.90 or 0.00920017 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $571,470.93 and approximately $11,143.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

