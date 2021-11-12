Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 10% Lower This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $98.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00411193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001201 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.25 or 0.01075642 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,282,098,745 coins and its circulating supply is 11,990,631,592 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

