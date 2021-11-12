ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.96 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and $4.18 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,086,443.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.99 or 0.07201899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 0.99841182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 71,843,228 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

