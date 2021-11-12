Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,903,671.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.16 and a 1 year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $4,822,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.71.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

