Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zosano Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 954.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.