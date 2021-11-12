Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $401.00 at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $324.00 to $401.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.61.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $343.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of -178.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.06. Zscaler has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $356.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,932,061. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

