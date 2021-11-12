Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Issue $10.00 — Dividend

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share on Friday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. Zynex has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zynex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Zynex worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

