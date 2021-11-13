-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million.

EGLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

