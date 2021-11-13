$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $26.94 on Friday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

