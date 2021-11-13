-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANIX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ANIX opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

