$0.09 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.04. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,644,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,703,740. Zynga has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

