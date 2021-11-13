$0.11 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.

RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,320. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $6,859,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 117.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 91.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.9% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

