-$0.20 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $325,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMAC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 246,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.41. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.