-$0.33 EPS Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32. Riskified has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

