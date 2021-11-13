-$0.38 EPS Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.21). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

ALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

